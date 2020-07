Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments green community guest parking lobby nest technology online portal

Ideally located in the heart of Tucson, Arizona you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home! Great shopping, enticing restaurants, and commuter friendly freeways are just around the corner. The Place at Canyon Ridge is proud to offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with private balconies, upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, breakfast bar and designer cabinets. Our community includes a variety of onsite recreational facilities, eliminating the need to drive anywhere to swim, work out or relax in the soothing spa.



