925 E Alturas Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

!!! Available August 1st 2020 !!!AMAZING U of A LOCATION'' Close to Campus! 4 Beds / 3 Full Baths , single Story, Central Air, Laundry Room, A quick trip to U of A, shopping, dining and so much more!!! Close to Bus lines, UMC Hospital and Downtown. Utilities can be included at $200 per month allowance for the entire house if you go over and the overage is split between all tenants. Pets may be consider for an additional $300.00 deposit & monthly fee $30.00. Email for rental applications to: rent@pads4wildcats.com