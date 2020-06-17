All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 925 E Alturas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
925 E Alturas Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:19 AM

925 E Alturas Street

925 East Alturas Street · (520) 406-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

925 East Alturas Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Mountain First Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
!!! Available August 1st 2020 !!!AMAZING U of A LOCATION'' Close to Campus! 4 Beds / 3 Full Baths , single Story, Central Air, Laundry Room, A quick trip to U of A, shopping, dining and so much more!!! Close to Bus lines, UMC Hospital and Downtown. Utilities can be included at $200 per month allowance for the entire house if you go over and the overage is split between all tenants. Pets may be consider for an additional $300.00 deposit & monthly fee $30.00. Email for rental applications to: rent@pads4wildcats.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 E Alturas Street have any available units?
925 E Alturas Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 E Alturas Street have?
Some of 925 E Alturas Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 E Alturas Street currently offering any rent specials?
925 E Alturas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 E Alturas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 E Alturas Street is pet friendly.
Does 925 E Alturas Street offer parking?
No, 925 E Alturas Street does not offer parking.
Does 925 E Alturas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 E Alturas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 E Alturas Street have a pool?
No, 925 E Alturas Street does not have a pool.
Does 925 E Alturas Street have accessible units?
No, 925 E Alturas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 925 E Alturas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 E Alturas Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 925 E Alturas Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada
Tucson, AZ 85718
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr
Tucson, AZ 85745
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St
Tucson, AZ 85716
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road
Tucson, AZ 85750

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity