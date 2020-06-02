911 E 7th St.

Amenities

Newly remodeled 1bd/1ba gem won't last long. Located one block south of the university, close to 4th Ave and downtown is perfect for students or anyone wanting to be close to the downtown scene. All wood floors, large double pane windows, Central air conditioning and heat. New countertop, tiled back splash, new kitchen appliances and gas stove. Fireplace. Full bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping. Off street designated parking, private patio in front. Coin operated shared laundry on site. No utilities included. Leases to coincide with the school year. Hurry up it won't last long. Call or text leasing @520-505-5664 or email: leasing@rpmrincon.com