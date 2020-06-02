All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like
911 E 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
911 E 7th St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

911 E 7th St

911 East 7th Street · (520) 505-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

911 East 7th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Pie Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled 1bd/1ba gem won't last long. Located one block south of the university, close to 4th Ave and downtown is perfect for students or anyone wanting to be close to the downtown scene. All wood floors, large double pane windows, Central air conditioning and heat. New countertop, tiled back splash, new kitchen appliances and gas stove. Fireplace. Full bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping. Off street designated parking, private patio in front. Coin operated shared laundry on site. No utilities included. Leases to coincide with the school year. Hurry up it won't last long. Call or text leasing @520-505-5664 or email: leasing@rpmrincon.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 911 E 7th St have any available units?
911 E 7th St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 E 7th St have?
Some of 911 E 7th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
911 E 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 E 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 911 E 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 911 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 911 E 7th St does offer parking.
Does 911 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 911 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 911 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 911 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 911 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd
Tucson, AZ 85748
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz
Tucson, AZ 85715

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 BedroomsTucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly PlacesTucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam HughesPalo VerdeDietzAmphiCarriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArizonaPima Community College