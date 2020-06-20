9028 E Palms Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Don't miss this bright and well cared for 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on Tucson's NE side. Unit offers; split bedroom plan, an abundance of storage closets, all appliances including washer and dryer, north south exposure, window coverings, master access to patio, & attached 2 car carport. Relax on the covered patio offering mountain views or enjoy a refreshing swim in the sparkling community pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, hiking, and Mount Lemon. Owner pays HOA fee! No cats due to owner allergies.