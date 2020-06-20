All apartments in Tucson
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
9028 E Palms Park Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:31 AM

9028 E Palms Park Drive

9028 East Palms Park Drive · (520) 241-4548
Location

9028 East Palms Park Drive, Tucson, AZ 85715
Desert Palms Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Don't miss this bright and well cared for 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on Tucson's NE side. Unit offers; split bedroom plan, an abundance of storage closets, all appliances including washer and dryer, north south exposure, window coverings, master access to patio, & attached 2 car carport. Relax on the covered patio offering mountain views or enjoy a refreshing swim in the sparkling community pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, hiking, and Mount Lemon. Owner pays HOA fee! No cats due to owner allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9028 E Palms Park Drive have any available units?
9028 E Palms Park Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 9028 E Palms Park Drive have?
Some of 9028 E Palms Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9028 E Palms Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9028 E Palms Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9028 E Palms Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9028 E Palms Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 9028 E Palms Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9028 E Palms Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 9028 E Palms Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9028 E Palms Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9028 E Palms Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9028 E Palms Park Drive has a pool.
Does 9028 E Palms Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9028 E Palms Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9028 E Palms Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9028 E Palms Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
