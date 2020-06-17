832 E Lester St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 07/01/20 PRE-LEASING for July/August 2020 - NOW - Property Id: 288813



Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Luxury Home. Open floor-plan with huge living room, gourmet kitchen and family room. Large bedrooms, full-size washer, dryer and alarm (not monitored). Resort-like lifestyle amenities. Nice front yard with landscaping, big fenced backyard and covered patios. Plenty of parking on property and on street. Located just minutes from the U of A and Banner Medical campuses, making this home ideal for students. First month due at lease signing, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. Guarantor signing required for students. Tenants pay all utilities. Renter's insurance required. Renting for 1-year lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288813

Property Id 288813



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813413)