Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
832 E Lester St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

832 E Lester St

832 East Lester Street · (425) 408-2046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

832 East Lester Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2700 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 PRE-LEASING for July/August 2020 - NOW - Property Id: 288813

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Luxury Home. Open floor-plan with huge living room, gourmet kitchen and family room. Large bedrooms, full-size washer, dryer and alarm (not monitored). Resort-like lifestyle amenities. Nice front yard with landscaping, big fenced backyard and covered patios. Plenty of parking on property and on street. Located just minutes from the U of A and Banner Medical campuses, making this home ideal for students. First month due at lease signing, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. Guarantor signing required for students. Tenants pay all utilities. Renter's insurance required. Renting for 1-year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288813
Property Id 288813

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 E Lester St have any available units?
832 E Lester St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 E Lester St have?
Some of 832 E Lester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 E Lester St currently offering any rent specials?
832 E Lester St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 E Lester St pet-friendly?
No, 832 E Lester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 832 E Lester St offer parking?
Yes, 832 E Lester St does offer parking.
Does 832 E Lester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 E Lester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 E Lester St have a pool?
No, 832 E Lester St does not have a pool.
Does 832 E Lester St have accessible units?
No, 832 E Lester St does not have accessible units.
Does 832 E Lester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 E Lester St has units with dishwashers.
