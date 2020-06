Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible one bedroom guesthouse that has been totally updated. Stainless appliances, tile floors, new paint, nice yard, new cabinets, new counter tops, full kitchen, family room and a large bedroom. Minutes to the University, or UMC. Location is also close to 4th avenue, downtown, and shopping. Call today.