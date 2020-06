Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

You'll fall in love with this awesome house! Easy Access To Raytheon and DMAFB! Conveniently located near shopping and local park! Relax with guests on the cool Covered Patio while watching the exquisite panorama of mountain views! Large,open Kitchen is truly a Gourmet's delight! Split bedroom Plan ensures privacy for the amazing master suite! Great room with high ceilings! Make this house your HOME! CALL TODAY!