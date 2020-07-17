7622 E Toronto St

Amenities

TILE INSTALLER SPECIALTY. If you have skills, and If you can't qualify to buy a home from a bank, you may be able to qualify for a Lease with and Option-To-Buy. This large territorial style home is on a cul-de-sac. Plenty of room for a quiet evening around the fireplace or fun with friends in the extra large family room. Interior laundry, exterior storage shed, sunken planting area or your family gardener. Most rehab has been complete, master shower still needs tile repair. If your family's gross income is $5300/mo, and you like the home and neighborhood, apply here on Turbo Tenant. Or send a message to pre-qualify over the phone.

