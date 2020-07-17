All apartments in Tucson
7622 E Toronto St

7622 East Toronto Street · (520) 465-7978
Location

7622 East Toronto Street, Tucson, AZ 85730
Carson Corner

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Own Your Own Home - Property Id: 307929

TILE INSTALLER SPECIALTY. If you have skills, and If you can't qualify to buy a home from a bank, you may be able to qualify for a Lease with and Option-To-Buy. This large territorial style home is on a cul-de-sac. Plenty of room for a quiet evening around the fireplace or fun with friends in the extra large family room. Interior laundry, exterior storage shed, sunken planting area or your family gardener. Most rehab has been complete, master shower still needs tile repair. If your family's gross income is $5300/mo, and you like the home and neighborhood, apply here on Turbo Tenant. Or send a message to pre-qualify over the phone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7622-e-toronto-st-tucson-az/307929
Property Id 307929

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 E Toronto St have any available units?
7622 E Toronto St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 7622 E Toronto St have?
Some of 7622 E Toronto St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7622 E Toronto St currently offering any rent specials?
7622 E Toronto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 E Toronto St pet-friendly?
No, 7622 E Toronto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 7622 E Toronto St offer parking?
No, 7622 E Toronto St does not offer parking.
Does 7622 E Toronto St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7622 E Toronto St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 E Toronto St have a pool?
No, 7622 E Toronto St does not have a pool.
Does 7622 E Toronto St have accessible units?
No, 7622 E Toronto St does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 E Toronto St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7622 E Toronto St has units with dishwashers.
