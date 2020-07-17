All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 6815 E Mary Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
6815 E Mary Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6815 E Mary Dr

6815 East Mary Drive · (520) 490-2075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6815 East Mary Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730
Stella Mann

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home! Minor fixer No Banks - Property Id: 309038

PENDING! Are you ready to Own Your Own Home? Rent 2 Own, Minor Fixer! NO Banks!!! EZ Qual!
Eastside 3 bedrooms, 2 ba plus bonus room, 1358 sqft. All tile flooring - no carpet! Kitchen is dated but cute. There's a breakfast bar and dining room. Master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom. Brick walled backyard. Screened in patio. Exterior has just been painted. Low maintenance desert front yard. Covered carport. Nearby shopping and restaurants and close to downtown. Minor fixer - interior could use a fresh coat of paint. You get to choose your colors!!! $1,425 mo.
$3,900 down plus first month, total move in $5,325. Take a drive by, have a look around, check out the neighborhood. If it's a good fit for you call 520-219-4442 (recorded message) for more information. We qualify by income not credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6815-e-mary-dr-tucson-az/309038
Property Id 309038

(RLNE5954226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 E Mary Dr have any available units?
6815 E Mary Dr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 E Mary Dr have?
Some of 6815 E Mary Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 E Mary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6815 E Mary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 E Mary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 E Mary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6815 E Mary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6815 E Mary Dr offers parking.
Does 6815 E Mary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 E Mary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 E Mary Dr have a pool?
No, 6815 E Mary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6815 E Mary Dr have accessible units?
No, 6815 E Mary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 E Mary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 E Mary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6815 E Mary Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St
Tucson, AZ 85710
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity