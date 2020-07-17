Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home! Minor fixer No Banks - Property Id: 309038



PENDING! Are you ready to Own Your Own Home? Rent 2 Own, Minor Fixer! NO Banks!!! EZ Qual!

Eastside 3 bedrooms, 2 ba plus bonus room, 1358 sqft. All tile flooring - no carpet! Kitchen is dated but cute. There's a breakfast bar and dining room. Master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom. Brick walled backyard. Screened in patio. Exterior has just been painted. Low maintenance desert front yard. Covered carport. Nearby shopping and restaurants and close to downtown. Minor fixer - interior could use a fresh coat of paint. You get to choose your colors!!! $1,425 mo.

$3,900 down plus first month, total move in $5,325. Take a drive by, have a look around, check out the neighborhood. If it's a good fit for you call 520-219-4442 (recorded message) for more information. We qualify by income not credit score.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6815-e-mary-dr-tucson-az/309038

