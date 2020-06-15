All apartments in Tucson
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5562 E Kelso Street

5562 East Kelso Street · (520) 881-4884
Location

5562 East Kelso Street, Tucson, AZ 85712

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkably remodeled and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in sought after Carlos Terrace. Within walking distance of TMC. Immaculately maintained neighborhood, quiet, yet close to everything. This charming solid adobe home has been updated for your comfort. Lots of recessed lighting illuminate the bright and cheery living and family areas. The gourmet kitchen features modern cabinets, tiled countertops and all the appliances. The home has tile and laminate flooring for easy cleaning and cool comfort. Central AC and gas heat for your comfort. Large master suite with updated fixtures and custom tile work make this home a MUST SEE! There is a large laundry/craft room. HUGE walled yard, perfect for entertaining and approved pets. This charming home is waiting for you, so CALL NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5562 E Kelso Street have any available units?
5562 E Kelso Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5562 E Kelso Street have?
Some of 5562 E Kelso Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5562 E Kelso Street currently offering any rent specials?
5562 E Kelso Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5562 E Kelso Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5562 E Kelso Street is pet friendly.
Does 5562 E Kelso Street offer parking?
No, 5562 E Kelso Street does not offer parking.
Does 5562 E Kelso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5562 E Kelso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5562 E Kelso Street have a pool?
No, 5562 E Kelso Street does not have a pool.
Does 5562 E Kelso Street have accessible units?
No, 5562 E Kelso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5562 E Kelso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5562 E Kelso Street has units with dishwashers.
