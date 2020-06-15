5562 E Kelso Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remarkably remodeled and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in sought after Carlos Terrace. Within walking distance of TMC. Immaculately maintained neighborhood, quiet, yet close to everything. This charming solid adobe home has been updated for your comfort. Lots of recessed lighting illuminate the bright and cheery living and family areas. The gourmet kitchen features modern cabinets, tiled countertops and all the appliances. The home has tile and laminate flooring for easy cleaning and cool comfort. Central AC and gas heat for your comfort. Large master suite with updated fixtures and custom tile work make this home a MUST SEE! There is a large laundry/craft room. HUGE walled yard, perfect for entertaining and approved pets. This charming home is waiting for you, so CALL NOW!