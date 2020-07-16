5409 S Aleppo Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean & Cozy 3 Bed. 2 Bath Home With Big Yard, AC & Wrought Iron Security - AVAILABLE AROUND THE MIDDLE OF JULY. Amenities of this attractive 3 bedroom 2 Bath home include tile floors throughout, central air conditioning, garage , large backyard, covered patio, and it comes with all appliances including washer & dryer. In addition, this home is located close to schools, shopping, employment centers, and interstate 10. Please contact our property managers office at 520-572-6270, or our property managers Tim Murray at 520-349-5074 or April Richards at 520-250-7684 if you would like more information or to schedule a showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.ct us at Office@PimaRES.com.



(RLNE2332656)