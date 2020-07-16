All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like
5409 S Aleppo Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5409 S Aleppo Dr

5409 South Aleppo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5409 South Aleppo Drive, Tucson, AZ 85706
Cherry Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean & Cozy 3 Bed. 2 Bath Home With Big Yard, AC & Wrought Iron Security - AVAILABLE AROUND THE MIDDLE OF JULY. Amenities of this attractive 3 bedroom 2 Bath home include tile floors throughout, central air conditioning, garage , large backyard, covered patio, and it comes with all appliances including washer & dryer. In addition, this home is located close to schools, shopping, employment centers, and interstate 10. Please contact our property managers office at 520-572-6270, or our property managers Tim Murray at 520-349-5074 or April Richards at 520-250-7684 if you would like more information or to schedule a showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.ct us at Office@PimaRES.com.

(RLNE2332656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5409 S Aleppo Dr have any available units?
5409 S Aleppo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 S Aleppo Dr have?
Some of 5409 S Aleppo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 S Aleppo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5409 S Aleppo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 S Aleppo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 S Aleppo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5409 S Aleppo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5409 S Aleppo Dr offers parking.
Does 5409 S Aleppo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5409 S Aleppo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 S Aleppo Dr have a pool?
No, 5409 S Aleppo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5409 S Aleppo Dr have accessible units?
No, 5409 S Aleppo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 S Aleppo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 S Aleppo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

