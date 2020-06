Amenities

Diamondhead Estates has an opening and they go quick. This small 26-unit community is a perfect landing spot. Quiet and friendly located near bus lines, shopping, parks, and Library. Very clean cute and ready to move in. Unit 13 has wall AC in bedroom w/central swamp cooling and FAG Furnace. Gas stove, fenced in yard, spacious shed and its location is in back of Park. On sight Laundry. Come apply this will go fast.