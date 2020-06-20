All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 3822 N Borg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
3822 N Borg Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3822 N Borg Lane

3822 North Borg Lane · (520) 618-3799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ 85716
Rillito Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3822 N Borg Lane · Avail. Jul 6

$3,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
yoga
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
yoga
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. You will be just minutes away from everything Tucson has to offer, but feel like you are in a secluded location, far away from the city.

The view of the Catalina Mountains from the privacy of the patio is absolutely breath taking. You could take a dip in the private pool by moonlight, or take a relaxing soak in the in-ground jacuzzi under the stars. With the Tucson Racquet Club just across the way, you will not have to travel far for fitness facilities or any of the other activities they offer. This home is located on the Rillito River with access to 25 miles of trails.

This home is a delight to spend time in, and offers the best in upscale decor and modern accommodations. The full kitchen offers many possibilities for a home cooked meal, but with so many fine-dining choices near by, you may never eat in. If you decide to stay in for an evening, the television has surround sound so you can experience movies at their greatest.

For $16/day, you may use the Tucson Racquet Club Facilities. This pass will grant you access to the club facilities such as water aerobics, yoga, Tai Chi, latin dance, cardio kick boxing, pilates, and cardio salsa.

Please call us to book your reservation now! Weekly reservations are not available, monthly reservations only. Owner is a licensed real estate agent and complies fully to all Fair Housing Laws. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3899776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 N Borg Lane have any available units?
3822 N Borg Lane has a unit available for $3,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 N Borg Lane have?
Some of 3822 N Borg Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 N Borg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3822 N Borg Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 N Borg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3822 N Borg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3822 N Borg Lane offer parking?
No, 3822 N Borg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3822 N Borg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 N Borg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 N Borg Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3822 N Borg Lane has a pool.
Does 3822 N Borg Lane have accessible units?
No, 3822 N Borg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 N Borg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 N Borg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3822 N Borg Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr
Tucson, AZ 85710
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop
Tucson, AZ 85704
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity