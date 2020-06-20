Amenities

3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. You will be just minutes away from everything Tucson has to offer, but feel like you are in a secluded location, far away from the city.



The view of the Catalina Mountains from the privacy of the patio is absolutely breath taking. You could take a dip in the private pool by moonlight, or take a relaxing soak in the in-ground jacuzzi under the stars. With the Tucson Racquet Club just across the way, you will not have to travel far for fitness facilities or any of the other activities they offer. This home is located on the Rillito River with access to 25 miles of trails.



This home is a delight to spend time in, and offers the best in upscale decor and modern accommodations. The full kitchen offers many possibilities for a home cooked meal, but with so many fine-dining choices near by, you may never eat in. If you decide to stay in for an evening, the television has surround sound so you can experience movies at their greatest.



For $16/day, you may use the Tucson Racquet Club Facilities. This pass will grant you access to the club facilities such as water aerobics, yoga, Tai Chi, latin dance, cardio kick boxing, pilates, and cardio salsa.



Please call us to book your reservation now! Weekly reservations are not available, monthly reservations only. Owner is a licensed real estate agent and complies fully to all Fair Housing Laws. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3899776)