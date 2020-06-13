All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:10 PM

3602 E 3rd Street

3602 East 3rd Street · (520) 300-1603
Location

3602 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Miramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1737 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED home close to U of A and downtown Tucson. This home has lovely stained concrete floors, double sinks in each large bathroom, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Washer and Dryer on the first floor. Excellent off street private parking, private backyard, privacy fencing and balconies. All utilities including basic cable and internet are included. Each bedroom has its own private lock and code for privacy. Pets may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 E 3rd Street have any available units?
3602 E 3rd Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 3602 E 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3602 E 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 E 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3602 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3602 E 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 3602 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 E 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 3602 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3602 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3602 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 E 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
