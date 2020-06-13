3602 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED home close to U of A and downtown Tucson. This home has lovely stained concrete floors, double sinks in each large bathroom, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Washer and Dryer on the first floor. Excellent off street private parking, private backyard, privacy fencing and balconies. All utilities including basic cable and internet are included. Each bedroom has its own private lock and code for privacy. Pets may be considered.