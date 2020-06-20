2926 E Waverly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Country Club/Speedway - 2926 E Waverly St - Built 1941 Historic Blenman Neighborhood home updated. 2BR + Den, 1 & 1/2 bath main house with Studio guest quarters attached by breezway. Main house has modern kitchen appliances. Fridge, oven/stove, builtin microwave, & dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in storage room w/utility sink. Original wood floors in living room, main bedroom & den. Spacious family room. Guest quarters built 1996 & updated in 2018. Includes Fridge, electric glass stove top, kitchen sink, & built in microwave, washer/dryer, en-suite bathroom & walking closet with built in cabinets. Carport with storage closet. Security Deposit $2,842.50. Pets subject to approval.***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**



(RLNE5809031)