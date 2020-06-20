All apartments in Tucson
2926 E Waverly Street
2926 E Waverly Street

2926 East Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

2926 East Waverly Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Blenman-Elm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Country Club/Speedway - 2926 E Waverly St - Built 1941 Historic Blenman Neighborhood home updated. 2BR + Den, 1 & 1/2 bath main house with Studio guest quarters attached by breezway. Main house has modern kitchen appliances. Fridge, oven/stove, builtin microwave, & dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in storage room w/utility sink. Original wood floors in living room, main bedroom & den. Spacious family room. Guest quarters built 1996 & updated in 2018. Includes Fridge, electric glass stove top, kitchen sink, & built in microwave, washer/dryer, en-suite bathroom & walking closet with built in cabinets. Carport with storage closet. Security Deposit $2,842.50. Pets subject to approval.***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 E Waverly Street have any available units?
2926 E Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 E Waverly Street have?
Some of 2926 E Waverly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 E Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
2926 E Waverly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 E Waverly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 E Waverly Street is pet friendly.
Does 2926 E Waverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 2926 E Waverly Street does offer parking.
Does 2926 E Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 E Waverly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 E Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 2926 E Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 2926 E Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 2926 E Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 E Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 E Waverly Street has units with dishwashers.
