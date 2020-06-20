2926 E Waverly Street

Amenities
Country Club/Speedway - 2926 E Waverly St - Built 1941 Historic Blenman Neighborhood home updated. 2BR + Den, 1 & 1/2 bath main house with Studio guest quarters attached by breezway. Main house has modern kitchen appliances. Fridge, oven/stove, builtin microwave, & dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in storage room w/utility sink. Original wood floors in living room, main bedroom & den. Spacious family room. Guest quarters built 1996 & updated in 2018. Includes Fridge, electric glass stove top, kitchen sink, & built in microwave, washer/dryer, en-suite bathroom & walking closet with built in cabinets. Carport with storage closet. Security Deposit $2,842.50. Pets subject to approval.***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**
(RLNE5809031)