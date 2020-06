Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

TRUE TUCSON BUNGALOW OASIS. You'll fall in love with this one the moment you see it. Completely walled property offers outstanding privacy and mature vegetation, that just makes HOT days seem cooler. There's a FR/Library, Den and nook. Home is full of character, with niches throughout, beehive fireplace in the Great Room, skylights, three patios, and a large yard! You won't want to miss this one! CALL TODAY!