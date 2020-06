Amenities

Available August 1, 2020.



Property Features

- 4 bedrooms

- 2 bathrooms

- washer and dryer

- polished concrete floors

- covered patios outdoor

- huge walled yard for lounging

- new kitchen that will empress

- Behind house is Studio Guest House, can be include as 5th bedroom for 495.00 per month.



Located just minutes from the U of A campus,

a quick walk or bike ride away

from class and campus activities,

making the Property THE VERY BEST IN STUDENT LIVING!