2531 N Orchard Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in Central Tucson. - Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home with ample windows providing natural lighting. Vintage hardwood floors and Mexican saltillo tile throughout. Beautifully re done with designer touches here and there, including tile, paint, lighting, plumbing fixtures - just to name a few. Lovely kitchen with breakfast bar and crystal chandelier for a vintage whimsical touch. Convenient laundry room just off the kitchen with upgraded stack-able washer and dryer included. Please call Daniel for a showing or if you have any questions

520-777-6507 ext 2



(RLNE5851888)