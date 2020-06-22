2516 N Yellow Flower Trail

Amenities

fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 1,854 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in an established Northeast neighborhood. Lovely home in a beautiful gated community. This home has an open floorplan making entertaining your guests easy and you'll love unwinding in your living area after a long day with the built in entertainment center and fireplace. The back yard has great mountain views and offers privacy when entertaining. Even though you are tucked away in a secluded gated community, you'll be close to the all the popular restaurants, shopping, and Udall park! The refrigerator is included with this home. This home can be rented for 12 months or longer.This home will be available for occupancy June 12th. The rental rate is $1,450 per month and the security deposit is $1,550.