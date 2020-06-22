All apartments in Tucson
2516 N Yellow Flower Trail

2516 North Yellow Flower Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2516 North Yellow Flower Trail, Tucson, AZ 85715

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 1,854 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in an established Northeast neighborhood. Lovely home in a beautiful gated community. This home has an open floorplan making entertaining your guests easy and you'll love unwinding in your living area after a long day with the built in entertainment center and fireplace. The back yard has great mountain views and offers privacy when entertaining. Even though you are tucked away in a secluded gated community, you'll be close to the all the popular restaurants, shopping, and Udall park! The refrigerator is included with this home. This home can be rented for 12 months or longer.This home will be available for occupancy June 12th. The rental rate is $1,450 per month and the security deposit is $1,550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail have any available units?
2516 N Yellow Flower Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2516 N Yellow Flower Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail offer parking?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail have a pool?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail have accessible units?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 N Yellow Flower Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
