Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

You wont want to miss this amazing Westside 2bed/2bath townhouse tucked away in gated community with pool and spa! Conveniently located near PPC West with easy access to Freeway, downtown, and U of A! Wonderful Split bedroom plan for privacy! Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area. Formal dining and living room. Arizona Room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer included! Master bedroom with walk in closet and access to Arizona room. Low care yard and extra storage room. Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Hurry before its gone! Call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com