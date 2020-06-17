2450 E Blue Diamond Dr

Amenities

This stunning River Walk home is available today! This 3 story home comes with plenty of space and is within walking distance to restaurants, stores, and the Rillito River Park. Upon entering, you'll notice a gated courtyard entry with low maintenance vegetation. First floor has a spacious room that could be used as a living area, office space, play room, and comes with a large storage area. Second floor offers a wonderful and open living space, kitchen with breakfast bar, bathroom and bonus area that leads out to a small balcony opening. 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master comes with beautiful garden tub and separate walk in shower. Roof top cabana has spectacular views of the Catalina's and will be your own private oasis. Home comes with all appliances and tenants will have full access to all amenities. There's so many amazing features to this home but, why not see it for yourself? Set up an appointment at www.RentalsAmericaTucson.com.



Requirements:

*Must make 3X amount of rent as gross monthly income.

*Credit score of 600 or above.

*No evictions.

*Background must not include any felonies for past 10 years.

*Other restrictions apply, call for details.



Fees:

$45 Application Fee per adult. Everyone 18 years or older is required to apply.

$200 Administrative Fee.

Accidental Damage Coverage $19 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renters Insurance).

Refundable Security Deposit equal to the amount of one month's rent.

$300 Refundable Pet Deposit for each pet. Pet restrictions apply, call for details.