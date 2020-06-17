All apartments in Tucson
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

2450 E Blue Diamond Dr

2450 Blue Diamond Drive · (520) 441-2817
Location

2450 Blue Diamond Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718
River Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
This stunning River Walk home is available today! This 3 story home comes with plenty of space and is within walking distance to restaurants, stores, and the Rillito River Park. Upon entering, you'll notice a gated courtyard entry with low maintenance vegetation. First floor has a spacious room that could be used as a living area, office space, play room, and comes with a large storage area. Second floor offers a wonderful and open living space, kitchen with breakfast bar, bathroom and bonus area that leads out to a small balcony opening. 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master comes with beautiful garden tub and separate walk in shower. Roof top cabana has spectacular views of the Catalina's and will be your own private oasis. Home comes with all appliances and tenants will have full access to all amenities. There's so many amazing features to this home but, why not see it for yourself? Set up an appointment at www.RentalsAmericaTucson.com.

Requirements:
*Must make 3X amount of rent as gross monthly income.
*Credit score of 600 or above.
*No evictions.
*Background must not include any felonies for past 10 years.
*Other restrictions apply, call for details.

Fees:
$45 Application Fee per adult. Everyone 18 years or older is required to apply.
$200 Administrative Fee.
Accidental Damage Coverage $19 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renters Insurance).
Refundable Security Deposit equal to the amount of one month's rent.
$300 Refundable Pet Deposit for each pet. Pet restrictions apply, call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr have any available units?
2450 E Blue Diamond Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr have?
Some of 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2450 E Blue Diamond Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr offer parking?
No, 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr have a pool?
No, 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr have accessible units?
No, 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 E Blue Diamond Dr has units with dishwashers.
