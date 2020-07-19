2366 W Silver River Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 BR 2 BA House on the Westside (Grant/Silverbell) - Available now is a lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath house with a den. AC and ceiling fans in most rooms. Vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Den can serve as a third bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups. The two-car garage offers some extra storage space.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Sorry, no pets allowed.



Directions to property: from Grant/Silverbell, go north on Silverbell. Turn right on Silver Arrow Dr, right on Silver River Way to address. House is on the left.



(Availability and price are subject to change without notice.)



(RLNE5917509)