Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2366 W Silver River Way

2366 West Silver River Way · (520) 325-1574
Location

2366 West Silver River Way, Tucson, AZ 85745

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2366 W Silver River Way · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BR 2 BA House on the Westside (Grant/Silverbell) - Available now is a lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath house with a den. AC and ceiling fans in most rooms. Vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Den can serve as a third bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups. The two-car garage offers some extra storage space.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Directions to property: from Grant/Silverbell, go north on Silverbell. Turn right on Silver Arrow Dr, right on Silver River Way to address. House is on the left.

(Availability and price are subject to change without notice.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 W Silver River Way have any available units?
2366 W Silver River Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2366 W Silver River Way have?
Some of 2366 W Silver River Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 W Silver River Way currently offering any rent specials?
2366 W Silver River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 W Silver River Way pet-friendly?
No, 2366 W Silver River Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2366 W Silver River Way offer parking?
Yes, 2366 W Silver River Way offers parking.
Does 2366 W Silver River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 W Silver River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 W Silver River Way have a pool?
No, 2366 W Silver River Way does not have a pool.
Does 2366 W Silver River Way have accessible units?
No, 2366 W Silver River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 W Silver River Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2366 W Silver River Way has units with dishwashers.
