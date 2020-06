Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

HUGE 2 bedroom unit. Tile throughout, open and bright floorplan! Fenced yard PERFECT for small pet! Big kitchen with modern cabinets and appliances. Separate laundry room with lots of additional storage. Plenty of off street parking. Economical and comfortably equipped with Air conditioning and gas heat and hot water. This one will not last so CALL NOW!! Photos may be of a similar unit in complex.