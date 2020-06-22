All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1832 South Skyview Place

1832 South Skyview Place · No Longer Available
Location

1832 South Skyview Place, Tucson, AZ 85748
Old Spanish Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Unique Townhome/Unattached 2 Bdrm/2Bath/Bonus area in cul da sac! Great room off nice Kitchen makes this home feel spacious. Both Great room and Master with high ceilings and Clerestory windows. Dining area. Saltillo tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Both slider from master bdrm & French door from bonus area to rear patio. Low care backyard with artificial turf off patio area. W/D, AC, two storage sheds, 2 Car carport. Common area to back of home, includes all the amenities of community living including Club house, Community pool & Tennis/basketball courts. All electric home.
(29th St & Old Spanish Trail)

Directions: 22nd/ Old Spanish Trl, SE- Desert Vista Dr, S- Skyview Drive, E- Skyview Pl to 1832

SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR! To view the virtual tour for this property, please copy the following address and insert into your browser: https://www.tourfactory.com/2753826

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,642.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 South Skyview Place have any available units?
1832 South Skyview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 South Skyview Place have?
Some of 1832 South Skyview Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 South Skyview Place currently offering any rent specials?
1832 South Skyview Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 South Skyview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 South Skyview Place is pet friendly.
Does 1832 South Skyview Place offer parking?
Yes, 1832 South Skyview Place does offer parking.
Does 1832 South Skyview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 South Skyview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 South Skyview Place have a pool?
Yes, 1832 South Skyview Place has a pool.
Does 1832 South Skyview Place have accessible units?
No, 1832 South Skyview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 South Skyview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 South Skyview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
