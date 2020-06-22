1832 South Skyview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Unique Townhome/Unattached 2 Bdrm/2Bath/Bonus area in cul da sac! Great room off nice Kitchen makes this home feel spacious. Both Great room and Master with high ceilings and Clerestory windows. Dining area. Saltillo tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Both slider from master bdrm & French door from bonus area to rear patio. Low care backyard with artificial turf off patio area. W/D, AC, two storage sheds, 2 Car carport. Common area to back of home, includes all the amenities of community living including Club house, Community pool & Tennis/basketball courts. All electric home.

(29th St & Old Spanish Trail)



Directions: 22nd/ Old Spanish Trl, SE- Desert Vista Dr, S- Skyview Drive, E- Skyview Pl to 1832



SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR! To view the virtual tour for this property, please copy the following address and insert into your browser: https://www.tourfactory.com/2753826



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,642.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.