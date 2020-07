Amenities

This property has been completely renovated & completely remodeled throughout! 3 BDRMS each with their own Brand New bath! Brand New engineered hardwood flooring throughout! All Brand New stainless steel appliances! Brand New washer/dryer! Brand New custom made cabinets in kitchen & baths! Gorgeous Brand New granite counters in kitchen & baths with full floor to ceiling tile surround in showers! Brand New fixtures, baths, & light fixtures! Brand new heating & AC cooling & ceiling fans! Parking for 4. Private fully enclosed backyard. Walk or bike 4 blocks to UA!!! Restaurants & shopping all within walking distance. Nonsmoking property.