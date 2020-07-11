All apartments in Tucson
1515 S Woodland Ave #B
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:38 AM

1515 S Woodland Ave #B

1515 South Woodland Avenue · (949) 529-1144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tucson
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1515 South Woodland Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85711
Myers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Apartments ready for move in.

Large 1 bed unit $695.00 plus deposit based on your background and rental history. Tenant pays electric. Included in rent is water, sewer, and trash. Pool and laundry room onsite. Future wifi coming.

Application fee is $35.00 per adult (non refundable)

Crime free certified by the Tucson Police Dept.

Manager speaks English and Spanish

We do allow pets, however there are breed restrictions, and we do have a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee.

Conveniently located near major bus line

We have an on-site laundry facility.

Se habla Espanol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B have any available units?
1515 S Woodland Ave #B has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B have?
Some of 1515 S Woodland Ave #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 S Woodland Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S Woodland Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S Woodland Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S Woodland Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B offer parking?
No, 1515 S Woodland Ave #B does not offer parking.
Does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 S Woodland Ave #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B have a pool?
Yes, 1515 S Woodland Ave #B has a pool.
Does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 1515 S Woodland Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S Woodland Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 S Woodland Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
