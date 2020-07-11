1515 S Woodland Ave #B

Amenities
Apartments ready for move in.
Large 1 bed unit $695.00 plus deposit based on your background and rental history. Tenant pays electric. Included in rent is water, sewer, and trash. Pool and laundry room onsite. Future wifi coming.
Application fee is $35.00 per adult (non refundable)
Crime free certified by the Tucson Police Dept.
Manager speaks English and Spanish
We do allow pets, however there are breed restrictions, and we do have a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee.
Conveniently located near major bus line
We have an on-site laundry facility.
