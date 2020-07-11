1515 S Woodland Ave #B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access

Apartments ready for move in.



Large 1 bed unit $695.00 plus deposit based on your background and rental history. Tenant pays electric. Included in rent is water, sewer, and trash. Pool and laundry room onsite. Future wifi coming.



Application fee is $35.00 per adult (non refundable)



Crime free certified by the Tucson Police Dept.



Manager speaks English and Spanish



We do allow pets, however there are breed restrictions, and we do have a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee.



Conveniently located near major bus line



We have an on-site laundry facility.



Se habla Espanol