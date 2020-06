Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Great central location near to downtown and U of A with easy access to I-10 and Arroyo Chico bike trail. Each unit is two story with 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a half bath down stairs. Owner pays water and Tenant pays electric. Coin operated laundry on site. Assistive pets are allowed by law but there is no yard available for their use. No non-assistive pets are allowed. Please call owner/broker with question or to see, Vernon at 628-8281.