All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court

10749 East Sandpiper Run Court · (520) 260-6420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10749 East Sandpiper Run Court, Tucson, AZ 85747
Civano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
Beautiful House in Civano Area - Beautiful, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home. Private backyard with beautiful mountain views, gas fire and large pergola. Interior includes chefs kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, , freshly painted, walk-in closet, 8ft. door openings, all major appliances, solar panels, tank-less hot water heater. Alarm system with remote entry. Community center with amenities. Pet friendly with additional deposit. Please contact Jesus Johnson to schedule a showing at 520-260-6420. This property is available for showing after June 10, 2020. Currently has tenants in the property.

(RLNE3423974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court have any available units?
10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court have?
Some of 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court offer parking?
No, 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court does not offer parking.
Does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court have a pool?
No, 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court have accessible units?
No, 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Enclave
5555 E 14th St
Tucson, AZ 85711
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85712
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85745

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity