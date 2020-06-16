10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court

Amenities
Beautiful House in Civano Area - Beautiful, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home. Private backyard with beautiful mountain views, gas fire and large pergola. Interior includes chefs kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, , freshly painted, walk-in closet, 8ft. door openings, all major appliances, solar panels, tank-less hot water heater. Alarm system with remote entry. Community center with amenities. Pet friendly with additional deposit. Please contact Jesus Johnson to schedule a showing at 520-260-6420. This property is available for showing after June 10, 2020. Currently has tenants in the property.
(RLNE3423974)