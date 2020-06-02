All apartments in Tucson
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:20 PM

1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1

1024 North Euclid Avenue · (808) 233-9230
Location

1024 North Euclid Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Located directly beneath the HUB 1 Student Housing High Rise. 6-month Lease, with possibility of extending to 1-year. This house is 2 block from university blvd, literally a 3 minute walk to CVS on University. It is less than a 5 minute car ride to: 4th Ave, downtown and Banner Medical. There are 2 on-site parking, central A/c and Washer dryer in unit. Landlord also rents out parking spaces as well on this property. This lease will expire on 12/31/2020 with possibility to renew. Tenant pays for all Utilities. There will be an additional $25 charge for water, sewer and trash utilities.
Located directly beneath the HUB 1 Student Housing High Rise. This house is 2 block from university blvd, literally a 3 minute walk to CVS on University. It is less than a 5 minute car ride to: 4th Ave, downtown and Banner Medical. There are 2 on-site parking, central A/c and Washer dryer in unit. Landlord also rents out parking spaces as well on this property. Tenant pays for all Utilities. There will be an additional $25 charge for water, sewer and trash utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
