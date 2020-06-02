1024 North Euclid Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Located directly beneath the HUB 1 Student Housing High Rise. 6-month Lease, with possibility of extending to 1-year. This house is 2 block from university blvd, literally a 3 minute walk to CVS on University. It is less than a 5 minute car ride to: 4th Ave, downtown and Banner Medical. There are 2 on-site parking, central A/c and Washer dryer in unit. Landlord also rents out parking spaces as well on this property. This lease will expire on 12/31/2020 with possibility to renew. Tenant pays for all Utilities. There will be an additional $25 charge for water, sewer and trash utilities.

