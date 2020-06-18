All apartments in Tucson
1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A

1011 East Halcyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1011 East Halcyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85719
Mountain View

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
1 bdrm 1 bath unit downstairs below the main house in the back. Basement converted to this cute rental. Features a nice sized bedroom with good size closet. There's an area off of the closet you could set up for an office or sitting area. Kitchen features oak wood cabinets, white gas stove, and white finish fridge. There is a portable microwave and island. Living room is cable ready you would just need to call for services. Bathroom is a full sized tub/shower. Neutral tones throughout. Electric, water, trash, and sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A have any available units?
1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A currently offering any rent specials?
1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A pet-friendly?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A offer parking?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A does not offer parking.
Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A have a pool?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A does not have a pool.
Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A have accessible units?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A does not have units with air conditioning.
