1011 E. Halcyon Rd - A

Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 bdrm 1 bath unit downstairs below the main house in the back. Basement converted to this cute rental. Features a nice sized bedroom with good size closet. There's an area off of the closet you could set up for an office or sitting area. Kitchen features oak wood cabinets, white gas stove, and white finish fridge. There is a portable microwave and island. Living room is cable ready you would just need to call for services. Bathroom is a full sized tub/shower. Neutral tones throughout. Electric, water, trash, and sewer included.