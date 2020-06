Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace furnished range refrigerator

THE ASKING PRICE IS BASED ON A DAILY RATE RENTAL AND VARIES DOWN TO $950/MONTH FOR A MULTI MONTH RENTAL. HOME IS AN UPDATED DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE WITH A LARGE YARD IN CENTRAL TUCSON AND IS AVAILABLE AS A FURNISHED RESIDENCE WITH SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. IT CAN ALSO BE RENTED FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING ALL AMENITIES AND DISHWARE ON A SHORT TERM BASIS IF TENANT PREFERS. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TUCSON ONLY 2.8 MILES FROM THE U OF A.