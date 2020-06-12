/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
156 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tolleson, AZ
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
Results within 1 mile of Tolleson
13 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
901 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
27 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
937 sqft
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
3 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1043 sqft
Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. Our remarkable apartments in Phoenix, AZ are located near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer.
1 Unit Available
7044 West Garfield Street
7044 West Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$999
654 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property in Phoenix at 67th Ave and I10 with NO HOA! Ready for Immediate Move In! Neutral colors throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and cozy kitchen! Eat in Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets, and TONS
Results within 5 miles of Tolleson
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
7 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1239 sqft
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
15 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
50 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
12 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$962
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
5 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
895 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
17 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
68 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
5 Units Available
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
936 sqft
Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and extra storage. Community amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym, playground and pool.
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
6 Units Available
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1198 sqft
Easy access to I-10 in these luxury 2-3 bedroom apartments. Thoughtful features like garbage disposal, ceiling fans and more. Playground and pool for fun. Dogs and cats allowed.
8 Units Available
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
977 sqft
Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios.
Palm Valley
22 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
