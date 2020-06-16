All apartments in Tolleson
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:45 PM

9514 West Garfield Street

9514 West Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

9514 West Garfield Street, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a generous sized living room and dining area that opens to the light and bright kitchen in a quiet neighborhood. Bedrooms are all good size with full size closets. We have painted the home throughout and installed brand new carpet, nice neutral tones will match most furniture. The garage is large enough for two cars or plenty of storage.
Close to the freeway.

Move in Fees are as follows:
Total monthly rent payment is $1130, includes city sales tax and administration fee due on lease start date.Security Deposit due at lease signing $1090. Administration Fee $200 due on lease start date.
January rent will be prorated depending on move in date.

Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.

This home has a self service lockbox installed for you to view the home at your convenience

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,130, Security Deposit: $1,090, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 West Garfield Street have any available units?
9514 West Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tolleson, AZ.
Is 9514 West Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
9514 West Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 West Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 9514 West Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tolleson.
Does 9514 West Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 9514 West Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 9514 West Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 West Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 West Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 9514 West Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 9514 West Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 9514 West Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 West Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 West Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 West Garfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9514 West Garfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

