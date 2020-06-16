9514 West Garfield Street

Amenities

garage carpet

This is a lovely 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a generous sized living room and dining area that opens to the light and bright kitchen in a quiet neighborhood. Bedrooms are all good size with full size closets. We have painted the home throughout and installed brand new carpet, nice neutral tones will match most furniture. The garage is large enough for two cars or plenty of storage.

Close to the freeway.



Move in Fees are as follows:

Total monthly rent payment is $1130, includes city sales tax and administration fee due on lease start date.Security Deposit due at lease signing $1090. Administration Fee $200 due on lease start date.

January rent will be prorated depending on move in date.



Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.



This home has a self service lockbox installed for you to view the home at your convenience



