9361 West Polk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a great floor plan and a fenced back yard. Front & rear access! Close to shopping, I-10 and loop 101 freeways. Don't miss out on this one!

This unit has been completely remodeled with stylish tiled floor, brand new bathroom and washer/dryer in unit! No more laundry room visits! Water is included with monthly rent.

Total Move in Costs for this property:

Total monthly rent of $830/mo includes city sales tax and administration fee. Security Deposit of $830 and Administration Fee of $200. Pet deposit of $350. Pets with owner approval only.



Applications are submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com. Application fee is $40 per adult applicant.



This home has a self service lockbox installed for you to view the home at your convenience.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.