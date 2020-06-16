All apartments in Tolleson
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

9361 West Polk Street

9361 West Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

9361 West Polk Street, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a great floor plan and a fenced back yard. Front & rear access! Close to shopping, I-10 and loop 101 freeways. Don't miss out on this one!
This unit has been completely remodeled with stylish tiled floor, brand new bathroom and washer/dryer in unit! No more laundry room visits! Water is included with monthly rent.
Total Move in Costs for this property:
Total monthly rent of $830/mo includes city sales tax and administration fee. Security Deposit of $830 and Administration Fee of $200. Pet deposit of $350. Pets with owner approval only.

Applications are submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com. Application fee is $40 per adult applicant.

This home has a self service lockbox installed for you to view the home at your convenience.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9361 West Polk Street have any available units?
9361 West Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tolleson, AZ.
Is 9361 West Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
9361 West Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9361 West Polk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9361 West Polk Street is pet friendly.
Does 9361 West Polk Street offer parking?
No, 9361 West Polk Street does not offer parking.
Does 9361 West Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9361 West Polk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9361 West Polk Street have a pool?
No, 9361 West Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 9361 West Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 9361 West Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9361 West Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9361 West Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9361 West Polk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9361 West Polk Street does not have units with air conditioning.

