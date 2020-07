8813 W JEFFERSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

GATED COMMUNITY!!! ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, NEVER LIVED IN---BRAND NEW HOME. THIS HOME IS LOADED WITH ''MODEL HOME TYPE'' FEATURES, INCUDING PLANK TILE IN ALL DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREAS, DREAM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE SLAB COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS WITH STAINLESS HARDWARE, BRAKFAST BAR AT KITCHEN ISLAND. AN 12'X8' SLIDING DOOR TAKES YOU ON TO YOUR COVERED PATIO AND HUGE BACK YARD. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS---ENORMOUS MASTER WITH DUAL VANITIES, EACH WITH ITS OWN 36'' FRAMELESS BEVELED EDGE MIRRORED MEDICINE CABINET... UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH 3 SECONDARY LARGE BEDROOMS. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO BOTH 101 AND I10 FWYS ALONG WITH LOTS OF ENTERTAINMENT (WESTGATE CENTER: FOOTBALL, HOCKEY, THEATRES, CASINO, AND RESTAURANTS)