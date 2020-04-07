9909 E DONEGAL Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill guest suite tennis court

Two master en suites tiled throughout with great updates. New cabinets in the kitchen & guest suite with granite counters & Stainless steel appliances. Smooth ceilings, designer paint & light/fan fixtures. Extra bonus room is perfect as an office/hobby/family room. Nicely furnished including a golf cart & waiting for your summer or winter needs. Beautiful backyard. High season includes all utilities with electric cap of $150/mo. Minimum 4 month rental for high season (Dec - Apr). Tenant is responsible for utilities during Low Season. Close to lakes, walking paths, clubhouse, golf, tennis & pickleball. Come & enjoy the good life.