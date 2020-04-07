All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:07 AM

9909 E DONEGAL Court

9909 East Donegal Court · (480) 205-0265
Location

9909 East Donegal Court, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
tennis court
Two master en suites tiled throughout with great updates. New cabinets in the kitchen & guest suite with granite counters & Stainless steel appliances. Smooth ceilings, designer paint & light/fan fixtures. Extra bonus room is perfect as an office/hobby/family room. Nicely furnished including a golf cart & waiting for your summer or winter needs. Beautiful backyard. High season includes all utilities with electric cap of $150/mo. Minimum 4 month rental for high season (Dec - Apr). Tenant is responsible for utilities during Low Season. Close to lakes, walking paths, clubhouse, golf, tennis & pickleball. Come & enjoy the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have any available units?
9909 E DONEGAL Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have?
Some of 9909 E DONEGAL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 E DONEGAL Court currently offering any rent specials?
9909 E DONEGAL Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 E DONEGAL Court pet-friendly?
No, 9909 E DONEGAL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court offer parking?
Yes, 9909 E DONEGAL Court does offer parking.
Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 E DONEGAL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have a pool?
No, 9909 E DONEGAL Court does not have a pool.
Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have accessible units?
No, 9909 E DONEGAL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 E DONEGAL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 E DONEGAL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 E DONEGAL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
