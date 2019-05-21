All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive

9846 East Cedar Waxwing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9846 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Milano in adult +55 community. (tenant must be over 55 years old and no kids allowed to live here) Front and back landscaping is very nice. Beautiful large back patio - Block construction with extra insulation-All tile flooring except new carpet in bedrooms. All Appliances. unfurnished house. Corian counter tops. Lots of closets space. Entertainment center with speakers thru out on the ceiling. Many upgrades. Small dogs are ok. Come see this one of a kind home!move in costs:$ 1650 per month$ 1650 deposit$ 150 administrative fee$ 250 pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have any available units?
9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have?
Some of 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive offers parking.
Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have a pool?
No, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garages
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymsSun Lakes Apartments with Parking
Sun Lakes Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College