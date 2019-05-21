9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Milano in adult +55 community. (tenant must be over 55 years old and no kids allowed to live here) Front and back landscaping is very nice. Beautiful large back patio - Block construction with extra insulation-All tile flooring except new carpet in bedrooms. All Appliances. unfurnished house. Corian counter tops. Lots of closets space. Entertainment center with speakers thru out on the ceiling. Many upgrades. Small dogs are ok. Come see this one of a kind home!move in costs:$ 1650 per month$ 1650 deposit$ 150 administrative fee$ 250 pet deposit