9846 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive

9846 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Sun Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Milano in adult +55 community. (tenant must be over 55 years old and no kids allowed to live here) Front and back landscaping is very nice. Beautiful large back patio - Block construction with extra insulation-All tile flooring except new carpet in bedrooms. All Appliances. unfurnished house. Corian counter tops. Lots of closets space. Entertainment center with speakers thru out on the ceiling. Many upgrades. Small dogs are ok. Come see this one of a kind home!move in costs:$ 1650 per month$ 1650 deposit$ 150 administrative fee$ 250 pet deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
