9644 E NACOMA Drive

Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright. Exquisitely furnished so just bring your suitcase and be ready for fun in the sun! Heated pools, spa, tennis, pickle ball, dining and lots of fun activities await you! Separate, temporary fitness and golf memberships are available to purchase by the tenant. Contact listing agent for seasonal rates and availability. One month minimum bookings per HOA. Currently booking September 2020 and summer 2021