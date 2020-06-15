All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9644 E NACOMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9644 E NACOMA Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

9644 E NACOMA Drive

9644 East Nacoma Drive · (480) 721-2618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright. Exquisitely furnished so just bring your suitcase and be ready for fun in the sun! Heated pools, spa, tennis, pickle ball, dining and lots of fun activities await you! Separate, temporary fitness and golf memberships are available to purchase by the tenant. Contact listing agent for seasonal rates and availability. One month minimum bookings per HOA. Currently booking September 2020 and summer 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have any available units?
9644 E NACOMA Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have?
Some of 9644 E NACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9644 E NACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9644 E NACOMA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9644 E NACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9644 E NACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9644 E NACOMA Drive does offer parking.
Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9644 E NACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9644 E NACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9644 E NACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9644 E NACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9644 E NACOMA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9644 E NACOMA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9644 E NACOMA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity