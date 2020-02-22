9134 E Diamond Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court tennis court

Beautiful rental in Sun Lakes - Beautiful rental located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room with additional sitting area, and breakfast table area in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with spacious master bath and large walk in closet. Nice backyard with covered patio across entire back of house. All new paint, carpet, and appliances. Come enjoy all the amenities that Sun Lakes has to offer. Golf, swimming, restaurants, walking paths, racquetball and more. Located in an adult community, certain age restrictions apply.



(RLNE3560486)