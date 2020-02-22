All apartments in Sun Lakes
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9134 E Diamond Dr
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

9134 E Diamond Dr

9134 East Diamond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9134 East Diamond Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful rental in Sun Lakes - Beautiful rental located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room with additional sitting area, and breakfast table area in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with spacious master bath and large walk in closet. Nice backyard with covered patio across entire back of house. All new paint, carpet, and appliances. Come enjoy all the amenities that Sun Lakes has to offer. Golf, swimming, restaurants, walking paths, racquetball and more. Located in an adult community, certain age restrictions apply.

(RLNE3560486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9134 E Diamond Dr have any available units?
9134 E Diamond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9134 E Diamond Dr have?
Some of 9134 E Diamond Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9134 E Diamond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9134 E Diamond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9134 E Diamond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9134 E Diamond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9134 E Diamond Dr offer parking?
No, 9134 E Diamond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9134 E Diamond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9134 E Diamond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9134 E Diamond Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9134 E Diamond Dr has a pool.
Does 9134 E Diamond Dr have accessible units?
No, 9134 E Diamond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9134 E Diamond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9134 E Diamond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9134 E Diamond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9134 E Diamond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

