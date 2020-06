Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TOTALLY remodeled and Updated. New Flooring-Granite Counters. Very Open and Beautiful. Living Room and Formal Dining opening up to the Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with new walk in Shower in Master Bath. Golf Cart Shed. Large side Patio. Ready for quick move in. Long term rental that can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Located in an age restricted community.