Amenities

patio / balcony garage tennis court fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Available beginning May 1, 2020 Fully furnished home on walking path 2/2 1012 sq. ft. 1.5 car garage in award winning planned community Available July 1st 2019 offering six golf courses, tennis, Pickleball, miles of waterfront walking/bike paths private bars and restaurants, arts and crafts classes, close to Intel, Paypal and the rest of the Price Road Corridor. long term or off-season rate $1350/month