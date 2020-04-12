8876 E FAIRWAY Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This home has it ALL for Entertaining-sparkling pool/spa, extra large patio and unsurpassed Mountain views with stunning evening sunsets.No Back Neighbors-Wide Open Views!!Comfortable 1500SF home with large L-shaped livable AZ room with Bonus wood stove, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Kitchen has stainless appliances, newer carpeting, painted interior & exterior in 2016. Easy care desert landscaping located on super sized 10080 SF cul-de-sac lot. MOST furnishings will stay-owner is flexible on household items. Owner will be in process of packing personal items at end of April.