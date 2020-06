26410 S NAVAJO Place.

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED ADULT-ACTIVE COMMUNITY OF SUN LAKES! NEWLY REMODELED WITH NEW PAINT ON BOTH THE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. ALL NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LARGE GREAT ROOM THAT OPENS TO THE DINING AREA AND KITCHEN AREA WITH VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH ALL NEW CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS AND APPLIANCES. FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL MASTER BATH, INCLUDING DOUBLE SINK VANITY, EXTRA-LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER WITH HANDICAP SAFETY RAILS. ADDITIONAL TWO GUEST BEDROOMS AND GUEST BATH. LARGE FENCED-IN BACK YARD. DESERT LANDSCAPING IN BOTH THE FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. DRIVEWAYS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE UNIT ALONG WITH A LARGE COVERED PATIO AREA. ENJOY THE PLETHORA OF COMMUNITY AMENITIES THAT SUN LAKES HAS TO OFFER, INCLUDING THE GOLF COURSE, HEATED COMMUNITY POOLS AND SPAS, RESTAURANTS, BAR LOUNGE, PITCH & PUTT, SHUFFLEBOARD, TENNIS COURTS, JUST TO NAME A FEW! MILES OF BEAUTIFUL WALKING AND BIKING PATHS THAT WIND AROUND THE LAKES AREA. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE FREEWAY. LANDSCAPING AND TRASH SERVICE IS INCLUDED. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A SHORT-TERM RENTAL CONTACT FOR DETAILS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH!