Sun Lakes, AZ
26210 S Brentwood Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

26210 S Brentwood Dr

26210 South Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26210 South Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Remodeled home in Sun Lakes! 2 Bed/2 Bath with a Bonus Room. This Beauty has been recently remodeled! New master bathroom, ceiling fans, paint and carpet! from top to bottom. Recently updated kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel sink. Appliances include, a French door refrigerator, stove microwave and dishwasher. You can enjoy a meal in the kitchen or in the formal dining area or on the patio overlooking the lake and golf course. The backyard wraps around the house and has fabulous views of the Golf Course and Lake from all around the home. The great living room is spacious with a fire place. The home has ALL NEW NEUTRAL PAINT, TILE, CARPET, CEILING FANS, and BLINDS. The Bathrooms are redone with new cabinetry, lighting, and NEW Toilets. The Master Bedroom has sliding glass doors out to the back patio, and two closets (one being a walk-in). The Bonus Room is right off the Patio and has been tiled and has a sink, nice for parties or a bar-b-que. This home is very nice! Washer and Dryer can be included upon request. SORRY NO PETS!!! To view the home, please call or text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor Blackhawk Property Management & Realty, 602-814-0677.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have any available units?
26210 S Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 26210 S Brentwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26210 S Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26210 S Brentwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26210 S Brentwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 26210 S Brentwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26210 S Brentwood Dr offers parking.
Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26210 S Brentwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26210 S Brentwood Dr has a pool.
Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 26210 S Brentwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26210 S Brentwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 26210 S Brentwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26210 S Brentwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

