26210 S Brentwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Remodeled home in Sun Lakes! 2 Bed/2 Bath with a Bonus Room. This Beauty has been recently remodeled! New master bathroom, ceiling fans, paint and carpet! from top to bottom. Recently updated kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel sink. Appliances include, a French door refrigerator, stove microwave and dishwasher. You can enjoy a meal in the kitchen or in the formal dining area or on the patio overlooking the lake and golf course. The backyard wraps around the house and has fabulous views of the Golf Course and Lake from all around the home. The great living room is spacious with a fire place. The home has ALL NEW NEUTRAL PAINT, TILE, CARPET, CEILING FANS, and BLINDS. The Bathrooms are redone with new cabinetry, lighting, and NEW Toilets. The Master Bedroom has sliding glass doors out to the back patio, and two closets (one being a walk-in). The Bonus Room is right off the Patio and has been tiled and has a sink, nice for parties or a bar-b-que. This home is very nice! Washer and Dryer can be included upon request. SORRY NO PETS!!! To view the home, please call or text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor Blackhawk Property Management & Realty, 602-814-0677.