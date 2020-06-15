All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

23833 S PLEASANT Way

23833 S Pleasant Way · (480) 721-2618
Location

23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available December 2020, September/October 2020, April 2021. Seasonal rates apply. The amenities of Oakwood Country Club are worth coming to Arizona! Tenants may enjoy the community pool/spa overlooking the golf course, the multiple tennis courts, fabulous club house dining and various walking trails. For a small additional fee tenants can join the fitness center and purchase a short term golf membership. For updated pricing call the golf club at 480 895 1159. This villa is light and bright with large windows and a private patio. The master bedroom is split and has a king bed. The guest room furnished with a queen bed. Utilities/internet/TV are included. Villa surrounded by green grass and mature trees. A very short stroll to the club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have any available units?
23833 S PLEASANT Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have?
Some of 23833 S PLEASANT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23833 S PLEASANT Way currently offering any rent specials?
23833 S PLEASANT Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23833 S PLEASANT Way pet-friendly?
No, 23833 S PLEASANT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way offer parking?
Yes, 23833 S PLEASANT Way does offer parking.
Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23833 S PLEASANT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have a pool?
Yes, 23833 S PLEASANT Way has a pool.
Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have accessible units?
No, 23833 S PLEASANT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23833 S PLEASANT Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23833 S PLEASANT Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23833 S PLEASANT Way does not have units with air conditioning.
