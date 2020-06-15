23833 S PLEASANT Way

Amenities

Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available December 2020, September/October 2020, April 2021. Seasonal rates apply. The amenities of Oakwood Country Club are worth coming to Arizona! Tenants may enjoy the community pool/spa overlooking the golf course, the multiple tennis courts, fabulous club house dining and various walking trails. For a small additional fee tenants can join the fitness center and purchase a short term golf membership. For updated pricing call the golf club at 480 895 1159. This villa is light and bright with large windows and a private patio. The master bedroom is split and has a king bed. The guest room furnished with a queen bed. Utilities/internet/TV are included. Villa surrounded by green grass and mature trees. A very short stroll to the club!