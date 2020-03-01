23729 S VACATION Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Move-in ready. Fully furnished, private entry, security doors and shutters. 2 bedroom (1 king and 1 queen), 2 bath villa. Great room with dining and living room plus separate office with built in cabinets. Spacious kitchen remodeled with granite, ss appliances and updated cabinets. 2 car garage with storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower and patio accessible. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Weber gas grill, perimeter lot. This villa comes with an active adult lifestyle with access to tennis, pickleball, golf, restaurants and bar, fitness center and more. Convenient to all airports, shopping and freeways. This is a perfect snowbird or year round home! Rental includes all utilities, cable and internet access.