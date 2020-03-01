All apartments in Sun Lakes
23729 S VACATION Way

23729 South Vacation Way · No Longer Available
Location

23729 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Move-in ready. Fully furnished, private entry, security doors and shutters. 2 bedroom (1 king and 1 queen), 2 bath villa. Great room with dining and living room plus separate office with built in cabinets. Spacious kitchen remodeled with granite, ss appliances and updated cabinets. 2 car garage with storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower and patio accessible. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Weber gas grill, perimeter lot. This villa comes with an active adult lifestyle with access to tennis, pickleball, golf, restaurants and bar, fitness center and more. Convenient to all airports, shopping and freeways. This is a perfect snowbird or year round home! Rental includes all utilities, cable and internet access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23729 S VACATION Way have any available units?
23729 S VACATION Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 23729 S VACATION Way have?
Some of 23729 S VACATION Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23729 S VACATION Way currently offering any rent specials?
23729 S VACATION Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23729 S VACATION Way pet-friendly?
No, 23729 S VACATION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23729 S VACATION Way offer parking?
Yes, 23729 S VACATION Way offers parking.
Does 23729 S VACATION Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23729 S VACATION Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23729 S VACATION Way have a pool?
No, 23729 S VACATION Way does not have a pool.
Does 23729 S VACATION Way have accessible units?
No, 23729 S VACATION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23729 S VACATION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23729 S VACATION Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23729 S VACATION Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23729 S VACATION Way does not have units with air conditioning.

