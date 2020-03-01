23729 S VACATION Way

Amenities
Move-in ready. Fully furnished, private entry, security doors and shutters. 2 bedroom (1 king and 1 queen), 2 bath villa. Great room with dining and living room plus separate office with built in cabinets. Spacious kitchen remodeled with granite, ss appliances and updated cabinets. 2 car garage with storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower and patio accessible. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Weber gas grill, perimeter lot. This villa comes with an active adult lifestyle with access to tennis, pickleball, golf, restaurants and bar, fitness center and more. Convenient to all airports, shopping and freeways. This is a perfect snowbird or year round home! Rental includes all utilities, cable and internet access.