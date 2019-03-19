All apartments in Sun Lakes
10926 E MICHIGAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10926 E MICHIGAN Avenue

10926 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10926 East Michigan Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom with den/library, living, dining & family room situated on a breathtaking golf course lot with a fabulous outdoor living space. Both bedrooms are ensuites. Located in the desirable Palo Verde Country Club, this home is available on a short term basis immediately at $1750 a month Oct - Dec. which DOES NOT include utilities. Available April at the winter rate of $2900 which DOES includes utilities. Sorry, not available for the months of Jan, Feb or March. Electricity cap of $150 during high season. Come & enjoy the good life in Sun Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

