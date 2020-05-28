10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This completely remodeled home is one of the nicest in the community. Located in Palo Verde his 2 bedroom plus office home has a great layout with both a formal and eat in dining area. The Living room features a fireplace and great views of the golf course and lake. The kitchen is brand new with cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The master bedroom features a huge slider onto the patio, a tile'd walk in shower, his and her sinks, and large walk in closet. The outdoor patio is an entertainers dream, featuring a built in bbq, huge extended patio for chairs and tables. This home also has its own private pool! You will not be disappointed in this home. Landscaping, and pool service included in the rent. Located in an age restricted community, certain age restrictions apply