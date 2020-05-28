All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive

10819 East Bellflower Drive · (480) 254-6385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10819 East Bellflower Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This completely remodeled home is one of the nicest in the community. Located in Palo Verde his 2 bedroom plus office home has a great layout with both a formal and eat in dining area. The Living room features a fireplace and great views of the golf course and lake. The kitchen is brand new with cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The master bedroom features a huge slider onto the patio, a tile'd walk in shower, his and her sinks, and large walk in closet. The outdoor patio is an entertainers dream, featuring a built in bbq, huge extended patio for chairs and tables. This home also has its own private pool! You will not be disappointed in this home. Landscaping, and pool service included in the rent. Located in an age restricted community, certain age restrictions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have any available units?
10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have?
Some of 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive does offer parking.
Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive has a pool.
Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have accessible units?
No, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
