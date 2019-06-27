All apartments in Sun Lakes
10808 E. Silvertree Dr

10808 East Silvertree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10808 East Silvertree Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Golf Course Home - Beautiful 2 story home located in the desirable Sun Lakes community. Sits directly on the Golf Course with amazing views. Master bedroom and full bath located on the first floor. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Den or office with built in Library off main door entrance. Formal living and dining that opens to main living space. Large open kitchen, with eat in space and family room. Amazingly landscaped backyard with pond, and large covered patio. Located in Adult community, certain age restrictions apply. Available July 1st.

(RLNE3979215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have any available units?
10808 E. Silvertree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have?
Some of 10808 E. Silvertree Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 E. Silvertree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10808 E. Silvertree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 E. Silvertree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr offer parking?
No, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr has a pool.
Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have accessible units?
No, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10808 E. Silvertree Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10808 E. Silvertree Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
