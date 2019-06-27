10808 E. Silvertree Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful Golf Course Home - Beautiful 2 story home located in the desirable Sun Lakes community. Sits directly on the Golf Course with amazing views. Master bedroom and full bath located on the first floor. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Den or office with built in Library off main door entrance. Formal living and dining that opens to main living space. Large open kitchen, with eat in space and family room. Amazingly landscaped backyard with pond, and large covered patio. Located in Adult community, certain age restrictions apply. Available July 1st.



(RLNE3979215)