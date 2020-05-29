All apartments in Sun Lakes
10710 E VOAX Drive
10710 E VOAX Drive

10710 East Voax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10710 East Voax Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Ironwood Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Easy living Coronado model features spacious living and dining area with lots of window for natural light. House looks bright and airy because of the windows. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet space, dine in and an island. The family room has a cozy fireplace for winter evenings. Large master bedroom with separate exit to patio. Master bathroom has double closets. Great sized guestroom with adjacent bathroom is down the hall from the master for privacy. Skylights in both bathrooms for sunlight. Hard to find 2 car plus golf cart garage. Great outdoor space with large covered patio. Preferred North/South lot is two doors down from the community pool. Easy care desert landscaping, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 E VOAX Drive have any available units?
10710 E VOAX Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 10710 E VOAX Drive have?
Some of 10710 E VOAX Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 E VOAX Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10710 E VOAX Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 E VOAX Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10710 E VOAX Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 10710 E VOAX Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10710 E VOAX Drive does offer parking.
Does 10710 E VOAX Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 E VOAX Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 E VOAX Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10710 E VOAX Drive has a pool.
Does 10710 E VOAX Drive have accessible units?
No, 10710 E VOAX Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 E VOAX Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10710 E VOAX Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 E VOAX Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 E VOAX Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
