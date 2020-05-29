10710 E VOAX Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Easy living Coronado model features spacious living and dining area with lots of window for natural light. House looks bright and airy because of the windows. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet space, dine in and an island. The family room has a cozy fireplace for winter evenings. Large master bedroom with separate exit to patio. Master bathroom has double closets. Great sized guestroom with adjacent bathroom is down the hall from the master for privacy. Skylights in both bathrooms for sunlight. Hard to find 2 car plus golf cart garage. Great outdoor space with large covered patio. Preferred North/South lot is two doors down from the community pool. Easy care desert landscaping, too!